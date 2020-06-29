Moscow reports 35 coronavirus-related deaths in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. A total of 35 patients, who contracted the novel coronavirus infection, died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"A total of 35 patients died in Moscow. They were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection," the center said.

The Russian capital’s overall death toll from the infection now stands at 3,796.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 504,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,568,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 641,156 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 403,430 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,166 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.