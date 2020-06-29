Border between Russia and Belarus may be opened in late July or early August — ambassador

MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. The border between Russia and Belarus that was closed by the Russian side in March in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection may be opened in late July or early August, Belarus’ Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said on Monday.

"I think the border is to be opened by late July or early August," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.

He said his forecast was based on daily analysis of the coronavirus situation in the two countries. "I see a good dynamic in Moscow where 600-700 cases and 2,000-3,000 recoveries are reported a day. And generally in Russia, the daily number of recoveries surpasses that of new cases. Belarus has a similar situation," he noted.

The Belarusian diplomat recalled that the Russian side had already eased some border crossing restrictions. Thus, the Russian government has recently lifted such restrictions for rotation workers and, according to Semashko, Belorusneft specialists have already used this opportunity. "Rotation of personnel continues at the construction of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant," he said, adding that no ban on border crossing had been imposed for cargo transport.

Apart from that, the embassy helps Belarusian nationals arriving in Russian airports from third countries to be repatriated to Belarus.