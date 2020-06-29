WHO to dispatch expert team to China to study coronavirus origin

The WHO chief noted that it is better to fight the virus when everything about it is known, which is why the organization decided to dispatch such a team to China.

GENEVA, June 29. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) will send a group of experts to China next week to study the origins of coronavirus, Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva Monday.

"We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started," Tedros said. "We will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that."

He then expressed hope that this work will lead to understanding of how the virus began to spread and will prepare the world for future outbreaks.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 504,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,568,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.