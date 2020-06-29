Africa’s coronavirus cases top 380,000, WHO reports

PRETORIA, June 29. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa reached 380,207 after increasing by 10,866 in the past 24 hours, while 9,552 patients died from the virus-related causes across the continent after 184 more fatalities were recorded in a single day, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Monday, adding that 181,000 patients recovered on the continent.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (138,134) and 2,456 deaths. Egypt, meanwhile, has the biggest coronavirus death toll (2,708). Algeria reported 897 fatalities.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after South Africa with 24,567 coronavirus infections and 565 fatalities, followed by Ghana (17,351 and 112).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 504,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,568,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.