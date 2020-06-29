Russia urges both Koreas to abandon escalating tensions, says ambassador

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia has called on Pyongyang and Seoul to discard any action that may flare up tension over the crisis sparked by the distribution of propaganda leaflets, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Monday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We urge our friends and colleagues in every way possible to refrain from such actions, and to reach common ground," he stated.

The ambassador emphasized that sooner or later the sides would have to sit down and talk. "I have to say that this cut-off of communications that we are seeing right now is the eighth one. Since 1971, when the first telephone line was installed, this is the eighth time since those communication lines have been severed. First, they are cut off and then restored again. The sooner they are restored, the better. Of course, on conditions satisfactory for both sides. So, let’s count on the good judgement and pragmatism of our partners," the diplomat insisted.

Last week, North Korea blew up its joint liaison office with Seoul in Kaesong calling it a countermeasure to the distribution of propaganda leaflets by a South Korean non-government organization. Later, North Korea again heightened tensions, practically refusing to implement the inter-Korean military agreements in the border regions.

Pyongyang announced plans to deploy troops in Kumgangsan and Kaesong, reinstate security posts in the most dangerous areas of the demilitarized zone that were previously taken down in accordance with agreements with Seoul, as well as restart all kinds of military drills near the border with the South. Later, the Korean Central News Agency reported that Pyongyang had intended to send 12 mln propaganda leaflets to South Korea. However, on June 24, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave orders to postpone the implementation of this plan.