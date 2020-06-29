Number of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 34,000

WARSAW, June 29. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland increased by 247 other the past day and reached 34,154 people, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

According to the latest data, since March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 1,444 patients died in total, while 20,897 people recovered.

Around 1,800 patients with coronavirus remain in hospitals. More than 83,000 people are in home quarantine. Around 14,000 people remain under epidemiological surveillance.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 504,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,568,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 641,156 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 403,430 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,166 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.