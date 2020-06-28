Trump says nobody told him about alleged Russian attacks on US forces in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence were not informed about alleged Russian attacks on the US forces in Afghanistan.

The US leader tweeted in response to The New York Times publication alleging that an unidentified unit of the Russian military intelligence had secretly incited militants of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to attack servicemen of the international coalition in Afghanistan. The intelligence finding was submitted to Trump several months ago, according to the publication.

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an "anonymous source" by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us..." Trump wrote.

A representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday that The New York Times publication was fabricated by the US intelligence agencies.