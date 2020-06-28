Paris and Moscow should cooperate in search for coronavirus vaccine - French MP

PARIS, June 28. /TASS/. France and Russia should cooperate in combating the novel coronavirus by exchanging information and joining efforts in finding the vaccine, Caroline Janvier, Chairperson of the French-Russian Friendship Group at the French National Assembly (lower house of parliament) and MP at the ruling The Republic on the Move party (LREM) said in an interview with TASS.

"The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing," Janvier said. "Until the vaccine is developed and its production and distribution is established, serious health risks will remain. France and Russia are interested in cooperation on this issue. How? By ensuring greater transparency in sharing information on the nature and consequences of the epidemic and joining efforts to find the vaccine. "

The MP noted that on a more global scale "an analysis at the international level should be carried out into national and regional measures taken against the coronavirus in order to make necessary conclusions.".