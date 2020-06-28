DPR suspends movement of citizens through line of contact with Ukraine

DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) suspended on Sunday the movement of citizens through the only working checkpoint on the line of contact with Ukraine, according to a decree by DPR Head Denis Pushilin released on his official website late on Saturday.

"To suspend the force of items 8.2 (on exit to Ukraine via the Yelenovka checkpoint - TASS) and 8.3 (on entry to DPR via the Yelenovka checkpoint - TASS) of the decree number 57 dated March 14, 2020 starting 00:00 on June 28, 2020," the document said.

The reasons for such a decision are unknown so far. Donetsk opened the Yelenovka checkpoint after a three-month suspension on June 22 for exit and on June 25 for entry. The Ukrainian side also opened the checkpoint from its side then.

There are four checkpoints between Ukraine and the DPR - Gorlovka-Mayorskoye, Yelenovka-Novotroitskoye, Alexandrovka-Maryinka and Oktyabr-Gnutovo. They were temporarily closed in March due to the threat of the coronavirus infection spread.