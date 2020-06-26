Macron calls for implementation of road map approved by Normandy Four summit in Paris

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron called for the implementation of agreements approved at the Paris summit of the Normandy Four group (comprising Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) in December 2019, the Elysee Palace said on Friday after Macron’s talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin through a video call.

"As for Ukraine, France’s president emphasized the importance of speedy implementation of the roadmap agreed at the Paris summit in the Normandy Four format on December 9, 2019," the French president’s office said.

The French president "is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Syria aggravated due to the pandemic," the president’s office said.

Macron "thinks it important to preserve cross-border mechanisms under the UN auspices to meet the needs of civilian population," the French presidential office added.

A Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on December 9, 2019 for the first time after a three-year break. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of Germany, Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gathered in the Elysee Palace to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Donbass.

The seven-hour talks yielded a final document emphasizing that the Minsk accords remain the basis for Normandy Four talks. Among the other results of the summit was an agreement to exchange prisoners-of-war in Donbass. The summit’s participants also called for a total and comprehensive ceasefire and agreed to support an accord within the framework of the Contact Group on the political settlement in eastern Ukraine on three additional sections of disengaging forces and weapons in the conflict area.

And last but not least, the leaders agreed to continue the top-level discussion in the Normandy format in a span of four months and to use this time to make further steps towards political settlement of the conflict in Donbass.