About 70 mln vaccine doses needed to develop herd immunity to COVID in Russia — expert

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. About 70 million doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine will be needed in Russia to develop herd immunity, Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vektor State Research Cente for Virology and Biotechnologies, said on Friday.

"We will calculate the number of vaccine doses needed to inoculate the minimal number of people to develop lasting herd immunity. According to our estimates, around 70 million vaccine doses will be needed," he said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Maksyurov said earlier that the Vektor Center would finish pre-clinical trials of an anti-coronavirus vaccine in June and planned to begin tests on volunteers from July 15.