Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus nearing 61,000

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. As many as 331 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases rising to 60,713. The daily death toll was six, the country’ health ministry reported on Monday.

"As many as 60,713 people have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 367 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 42,689 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 939,524 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 20,385 in the past day. The percent of positive tests is 1.6. Specialists say that a country is managing to contain the pandemic when this figure is under 3.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns but in early April the country’s government set the rules for self-isolation when it was necessary and imposed fines and liabilities, up to criminal, for violators. Belarus’ authorities have not bound people to wear face masks either but local authorities in a number of Belarusian cities and regions take additional restrictive measures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) insistently recommended that the Belarusian authorities enhance social distancing and prohibit mass events. Nonetheless, Belarus held a large-scale military parade in Minsk on May 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Currently, a presidential campaign is underway in the republic, with the elections scheduled for August 9.

The country’s health ministry however does not exclude a possible second wave of the epidemic but hopes the public health system will be more prepared for it.

Meanwhile, Belarus has outstripped Spain in terms of the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases to become Europe’s second among countries with a population of more than 100,000.