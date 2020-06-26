France pays tribute to memory of Soviet people who died during WWII, says Macron

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. France pays tribute to the memory of 27 million Soviet people who died during World War II, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday during videoconference talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that the talks "are held at a very important moment when ceremonies of celebrating the victory over Nazism were held." "As I have already written to you and want to repeat it once again that France pays tribute to the memory of the sacrifices the Soviet Union made during World War II, i.e. 27 million soldiers and civilians," Macron stressed. "And we want to pay tribute to the memory of Eastern European nations that also suffered great losses during those hard times in history."

The French leader stressed that it was necessary to "preserve the historic memory." "We must remember all historic wounds," he said. "And great nations must do this work." Countries, in his words, "must remember it in a long-term perspective."

"This is what we did when we met in Fort de Bregancon and launched a new agenda, buildup of trust and security between us," he added.