Macron tells Putin France with Russians in the face of pandemic

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. France stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Russia who are grappling with the fallout of the spread of new coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"For me, this conversation is a chance to, first of all, to offer total support on behalf of France to the people of Russia, who have been suffering from severe implications of the global pandemic - sanitary, economic and social ones," he said.

"We would like to offer our absolute solidarity," the French leader added noting that the spread of coronavirus had halted his plans to meet with Putin in Moscow on May 9.