Kremlin watches situation with indictment of Kosovo president very closely

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow is watching the situation with indictment of Hashim Thaci, the President of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo, with war crimes in the Hague court very closely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.
"We observe what effects this may cause. So far, we know that, following this ruling, the Kosovars announced their rejection of going anywhere and partaking in any events abroad, so we are watching the development very closely," Peskov said.
On Wednesday, the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office for Kosovo announced that it suspects Thaci and the former parliament speaker Kadri Veseli of war crimes. According to the Office, the indictment was forwarded to the Kosovo Special Court on April 24. The indictment says that Thaci, Veseli and a number of other people are suspected of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity on 10 positions.
The Kosovo Special Court was established to review serious trans-border crimes, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Kosovo between 1998 and 2000.