Kremlin watches situation with indictment of Kosovo president very closely

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow is watching the situation with indictment of Hashim Thaci, the President of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo, with war crimes in the Hague court very closely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"We observe what effects this may cause. So far, we know that, following this ruling, the Kosovars announced their rejection of going anywhere and partaking in any events abroad, so we are watching the development very closely," Peskov said.