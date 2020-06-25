Number of coronavirus cases in Norway rises to 8,793

The first coronavirus case in Norway was detected in late February. Due to the pandemic, the government imposed a ban on the entry of foreigners who do not have a residence permit. Starting on June 15, Norway and Denmark will resume tourist trips between the two countries.

Over the past week, growth in the number of cases every day was less than 30. According to authorities, the epidemic continues to decline. In Norway, 249 people died from the effects of coronavirus.

HELSINKI, June 25. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Norway increased by 16 per day, reaching 8,793, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Thursday.

On April 6, the Norwegian government announced that it had managed to control the epidemic. In April, a gradual resumption of work of a number of institutions - kindergartens, schools, as well as a number of types of business - began. In addition, the ban on travel to the country was lifted. It is planned that almost everything that was closed due to the pandemic will start working again by June 15, including restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, but compliance with the rules of conduct for a pandemic there will remain in effect.

