Uzbekistan’s coronavirus cases near 7,000

According to the ministry, recoveries also went up by 125 to reach 4,685, or 68% of all known infections. Moreover, 37,173 Uzbek citizens are self-isolating at home, while 22,890 more are placed under quarantine in specialized facilities.

TASHKENT, June 25. /TASS/. Doctors in Uzbekistan identified 235 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a decrease of 20 infections compared to yesterday’s numbers. As of morning of June 25, the country reported 6,990 COVID-19 cases in total, the national Health Ministry’s press service said Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, infections also rose among capital residents that did not travel anywhere as well as people residing in the Tashkent and Samarkand regions.

According to latest reports available, 2,286 patients are hospitalized across the country, 14 of them are said to be in serious condition, while 5 more are in critical condition. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities remained unchanged at 19.

Uzbekistan reported its first coronavirus case on March 15. National authorities imposed a nationwide lockdown the same day. On May 30, it was extended until June 15, although some restrictions were eased. The lockdown was further extended until August 1 on June 14. Uzbekistan resumed air travel with countries where epidemiological situation is improving, while cities in the green and yellow lockdown zones reopened restaurants and cafes as well as resumed public transport operation.

