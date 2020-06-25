Some 40,000 new coronavirus cases registered in Brazil in past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Brazil grew by 42,725 in the past day, reaching 1,188,631, according to official statistics published by the country’s health ministry late on Wednesday.

This is the second-highest daily count after June 19, when 54,771 new cases were registered. Almost 40,000 new cases were registered on Tuesday.

More than half of those infected - 649,908 - have already recovered. In the past day, 1,185 deaths were confirmed, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 53,830.

Regional figures

The state of Sao Paulo remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, including its eponymous capital, home to more than 21 million people. The region has 238,822 infection cases and 13,352 fatalities. Shortly after the authorities announced the gradual removal of coronavirus-related restrictions there, the number of new cases started to grow, and the regional administration had to once again toughen anti-coronavirus measures for local residents and businesses.

Massive outbreaks were also reported in the neighboring Rio de Janeiro (103,493 cases and 9,295 deaths) and the northeastern region of Seara (99,578 cases and 5,815 deaths, as well as about 60,000 suspected cases).

Statistics on cases and fatalities also remains high in the north of the country. The northern states of Para (91,708 cases and 4,726 deaths) and Amazonas (66,764 cases and 2,710 deaths) are the hardest-hit areas of the region.

In the northeastern state of Pernambuco the growth slowed after a tough quarantine was imposed, but last week the cases were again on the rise after the measures were relaxed, reaching 54,022 (4,425 deaths). A large number of cases was reported in Maranhao (73,314), where coronavirus claimed 1,836 lives.

Specialists say the epidemiological situation is worsening in central Brazil and near its western borders. The situation gradually stabilizes in the regions’ administrative centers while the growth intensifies in rural areas.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is ranked second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The Health Ministry earlier predicted that the situation would stabilize by July and in August the infection spread would begin to slow, and the cases would decline in September.