Moscow reports 12 new coronavirus deaths in past day

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Twelve patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"Twelve patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, a total of 3,669 deaths from confirmed COVID-19 have been registered in the Russian capital. According to statistics, Wednesday’s single-day death toll is the lowest since April 15, when seven people died.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 475,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 606,881 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 368,822 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,513 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.