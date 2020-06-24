Venezuelan foreign minister plans to hold meeting with Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza plans to discuss bilateral cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov in a meeting set to take place later, he said in the run-up to the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"In the near future, we plan to hold a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov. We will discuss the agenda of the intergovernmental commission [on trade-economic cooperation]," he noted. "I am confident that thanks to the work of this commission, we can expand our cooperation, include new areas. I would like to note that Venezuela’s natural resources, which belong to all Venezuelans, are open for fair and honest investment by Russian citizens and for applying Russian research potential."