Russian ambassador in Washington meets with US envoy for Afghanistan

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov met on Monday with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, the embassy wrote on Twitter.

"Ambassador Anatoly Antonov held a meeting with U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. Emphasized the importance of coordination of our approaches on Afghanistan," it tweeted. "Special attention was given to countering international terrorism," the embassy informed.

Russia, the US and Afghanistan held online consultations on June 15. The Russian and US representatives welcomed plans of the Afghan government to shortly complete the process of releasing 5,000 Taliban members.