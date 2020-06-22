Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan up by 478 in past day

BAKU, June 22. /TASS/. As many as 478 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day, which is by 13 less than on the previous day, the coronavirus response headquarters under the Azerbaijani government said on Monday.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 13,207, or 0.1% of its ten-million population.

"Seven coronavirus-positive patients died during the day," it said, adding that the death toll has risen to 161.

A total of 7,168 coronavirus patients, or 54.2% of cases, have recovered, with 369 recoveries reported in the past day.

As many as 5,878 coronavirus-positive patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals. A total of 426,394 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 4,345 in the past day.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Azerbaijan on February 28. A high alert was imposed in Azerbaijan on March 14 and a quarantine regime was introduced on March 24. The authorities began to ease the coronavirus lockdowns from April 27. Due to a surge in coronavirus incidence following mitigation of the quarantine measures, coronavirus lockdowns were re-imposed in Baku and other big cities for a period from June 21 to July 5.