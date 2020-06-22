Kyrgyz president to attend Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24

According to the embassy spokesman, the delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiyev, Chief of the General Staff Rayinberi Duishenbiyev and Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov.

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, the press service of the Kyrgyz embassy in Moscow told TASS on Monday.

"It will be a two-day visit. The Kyrgyz president will arrive in Moscow on June 23 and on the following day the Kyrgyz delegation and the president will take part in the commemorative events on the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany)," the spokesman said.

Jeenbekov is expected to take part in the flower laying ceremony to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall.

When asked about extra contacts, the embassy spokesman said no concrete agreements had been reached at the moment.

Notably, Kyrgyz National Guard servicemen will take part in the parade in Moscow, for the second time in history.

About 360,000 residents of Kyrgyzstan, which had a population of about one million, fought against Nazi Germany during World War II. About a third of them were killed.

The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square that was to be held on May 9 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago. According to the Russian defense ministry, army units from 19 nations have been invited to take part.