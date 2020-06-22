Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 300,000

PRETORIA, June 22. /TASS/. More than 9,600 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 300,000, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 303,371, with 9,650 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 7,999, with 221 fatalities registered during the day. As many as 145,000 patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases - 97,302, with 1,930 fatalities. The biggest number of coronavirus-related deaths is reported from Egypt - 2,106. As many as 845 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (20,244 cases and 518 fatalities). Next is Ghana (14,154 cases and 85 deaths).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 470,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,847,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.