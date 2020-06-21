Serbia’s ruling Progressive Party winning parliamentary election - election commission

BELGRADE, June 21. /TASS/. Serbia’s ruling Progressive Party led by President Aleksanadar Vucic is winning Sunday’s parliamentary elections, with 63.357% of the vote, Miladin Kovacevic, a spokesman for Serbia’s Statistical Office said at a news conference at the central election commission on Sunday.

"Ballots from 196 polling stations have been counted. The voter turnout was 59.43% The Serbian Progressive Party is winning with 63.35% of votes. It is followed by the Socialist Party of Serbia (led by Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic - TASS), with 10.67% of votes. The Serbian Radical Party is third, with 1.58%, he said, adding that other parties are not scoring the necessary three percent.

According to chairman of the central election commission, Vladimir Dmitrijevic, no serious violations were reported during the voting.

The voting at Sunday’s parliamentary and local elections in Serbia was held amid heightened anti-coronavirus sanitary measures.

A total of 6,584,376 eligible voters could take part in the polling in Serbia. Voting was also held in the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija. Twenty-one parties vied for 250 seats in the national parliament.