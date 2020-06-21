Voting at Serbia’s parliamentary elections over

BELGRADE, June 21. /TASS/. Voting at Serbia’s parliamentary, regional and municipal elections is over, with around 8,500 polling stations closing at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time).

According to Ipsos pollster, the voter turnout at 19:00 local time was 45%, the lowest in the past six years.

The voting was held amid heightened anti-coronavirus sanitary measures, with all members of local election commissions wearing face masks and gloves and voters being provided with masks and gloves in case they had none of their own.

A total of 6,584,376 eligible voters could take part in the polling in Serbia. Voting was also held in the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija. Twenty-one parties vied for 250 seats in the national parliament.