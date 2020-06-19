Anti-Russian measures over Georgian national’s murder to depend on court verdict — Merkel

"We always focus on concrete reasons," she told reporters when asked whether the anti-Russian sanctions could be toughened in the light of the German prosecutor office’s stance that the suspected killer had been allegedly tasked by the Russian government structures to kill the Georgian national.

BERLIN, June 19. /TASS/. The German government reserves the right to impose further anti-Russian measures depending on the prosecution’s findings in the case of the murder of a Georgian national in Berlin and court rulings, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday after a videoconference meeting of the EU heads of state and government.

"One of the reasons is the conflict in Ukraine and today we spoke about the sanctions linked with this conflict," she said. "The second reason is the prosecution findings on cyberattacks on the German Bundestag. We discuss this topic within the European dimension. And the third reason is the recently brought charges [in the Georgian national’s murder case]. Here, we reserve the right to react, as the foreign minister said, but we should wait for the court verdict first."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said earlier in the day that Germany could take "further measures based on a verdict that will be pronounced on this case sooner or later." He recalled that Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over this case. He stressed the importance of a comprehensive probe.

Murder in Berlin

A 40-year-old Georgian citizen was killed on August 23. On the same day the Berlin prosecutor’s office declared the detention of a suspect, which, according to its sources, was a 49-year-old Russian citizen.

On Thursday, the Prosecutor General’s Office brought charges against Vadim K. who was detained near the crime scene a year ago. According to German investigators, the suspect, said to be a Russian national, is accused of murder and weapon trafficking. The prosecution claims that "at an unknown moment, Russian central government agencies tasked the suspect to kill the Georgian national." Moreover, the victim, listed as a terrorist in Russia, is said to have taken part in combat operation against federal forces in Chechnya in 2000-2004.

The Russian ambassador to Berlin, who was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry over the case, said the German prosecutors’ findings were absolutely groundless, with "no fact or evidence" to back them.

The Russian side has repeatedly denied involvement in the Berlin murder. Nevertheless, the German Foreign Ministry on December 4, 2019 announced the expulsion of two Russian embassy staffers from Germany due to what was described as insufficient cooperation by the Russian authorities in investigating this murder. Moscow gave a tit-for-tat response.

Bundestag hacker attack

The German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in early May issued an international arrest warrant for Russian national Dmitry Badin, suspected of taking part in the cyberattack on Bundestag networks in 2015. The man is said to be a member of the Fancy Bear hacker group. Moreover, the German Foreign Ministry said there was "reliable evidence" that the man had then been a member of the Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU.

The cyberattack on the Bundestag networks began on April 30, 2015. Many German lawmakers received similar emails that ended in @un.org, making them look as if they were sent from the United Nations. The emails contained a hyperlink to a spy program. In a bid to stop its spread, German cyber security operators had to temporarily shut off the entire Bundestag IT system. At least 16 gigabytes of data, including the lawmakers’ emails, were stolen in the attack.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in the attack. No German security agency has ever provided any evidence in support of media reports about cybercriminals’ alleged links with Moscow.