Number of coronavirus cases in Finland rises to 7,133

HELSINKI, June 19. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Finland reached 7,133, increasing by four over the day, the Finnish National Institute of Health and Welfare reported on Friday.

One day earlier, 7,131 cases were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 326 deaths have been detected in the country.

From March 19 to May 13, Finland closed its borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since May 14, the borders within the Schengen area have been opened for travel for work purposes and in urgent circumstances, studies in schools and preschool institutions have resumed. In Finland, a ban on gathering in groups of more than 10 people was in effect until the end of May, but from June 1, it increased to 50 people.

