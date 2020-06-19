Ukraine documents record number of daily COVID-19 cases

KIEV, June 19. /TASS/. Ukraine has documented a record number of daily COVID-19 cases for three days running, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine informed on Friday.

Ukraine has recorded 921 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, the figure was reached 829. In the past 24 hours, 19 COVID-19 patients have died in Ukraine.

In total, 34,984 cases of the virus have been recorded in Ukraine; 15,447 people have recovered.