Claims of Russia’s involvement in killing of Georgian in Berlin ungrounded, envoy says

"The indictment contains a statement that the assassination was conducted by the order of Russian government structures. However, this, just like before, was not supported by any facts or evidence," the envoy said.

BERLIN, June 18. /TASS/. Claims made by the German Public Prosecutor General’s Office regarding Russia’s involvement in killing of a Georgian national in Summer 2019 in Berlin are ungrounded, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said Thursday, according to the embassy’s press service.

"We consider the allegations against Russian state structures ungrounded and unfounded," Nechayev, who was previously summoned to the German Foreign Ministry, added.

"Just like the recent story, heavily promoted in Germany, regarding the so-called Russian hackers and intelligence services behind them, [these allegations] completely fail to facilitate positive development of already complicated Russian-German relations," the envoy said.

"As for the threats of further measures against Russia one can hear in Berlin, should they be implemented, they will not be left without response," Nechayev pointed out.

Murder in Tiergarten

The 40-year old Georgian national was killed on August 23, 2019. The same day, the Berlin prosecutor’s office announced that the suspect was apprehended. According to the Prosecutor’s Office the culprit was a 49-year old Russian national. Russia repeatedly denied its involvement in the Berlin event.

On Thursday, the Prosecutor General’s Office charged Vadim K., apprehended one year ago. He is suspected of murder and weapon smuggling. According to the investigation, "at an unidentified moment in time, Russian central governmental agencies ordered the defendant to eliminate the Georgian national."

Russian Ambassador was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry after the hearing.