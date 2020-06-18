No talks on restoration of air service with UK currently, says envoy

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Negotiation process with the UK on restoration of air service is not underway at the moment, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS Thursday.
"There is no negotiation process on resumption of air service at this moment," he said.
According to the envoy, some 760 people were brought to Russia from London via repatriation flights.
"Currently, the issue of repatriation of our compatriots from the UK is over. Those who wanted to return, did so. Those who opted to endure these trying times here, in the UK - and there are quite a lot of people - they stayed," Kelin said.
He underscored that the majority of those who decided to stay are students and schoolchildren studying in the local educational facilities.