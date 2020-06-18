Serbia will never introduce sanctions against Russia, says foreign minister

BELGRADE, June 18. /TASS/. Serbia will never introduce sanctions against its Russian friends, and it has no plans to join NATO, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Thursday during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in response to a question by TASS.

"We are an independent country, and we will decide for ourselves who to be friends with. We will never introduce sanctions against our Russian friends, despite the pressure from the West. As for cooperation with NATO, we are ready for cooperation with this organization, however, we are not discussing full membership in the alliance," Dacic stated.