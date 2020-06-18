Kazakhstan’s first President Nazarbayev contracts coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN, June 18. /TASS/. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, 79, has contracted COVID-19, he has self-isolated, his official website reported on Thursday.

"The first president of Kazakhstan is currently self-isolating. Unfortunately, Elbasy [Leader of the Nation — TASS] has tested positive for coronavirus. There is no reason for concern. Nursultan Nazarbayev continues to work remotely," the report said.

A state of emergency was in effect in the country over the coronavirus outbreak from March 16 to May 11, but restrictions remain in place in Kazakhstan’s regions. A total of 15,877 coronavirus cases have been confirmed throughout the country, 9,902 patients have recovered, and 100 people have died.