Palestine’s Abbas not visiting Moscow for parade due to Middle East developments

GROZNY, June 17. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not be able to travel to Moscow to attend the rescheduled Victory Parade on June 24 due to the recent developments in the Middle East, head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said Wednesday following a phone call with Abbas.

"The Palestinian president underlined that he would have very much liked to attend the upcoming Victory Parade in Moscow, but the complicated situation in the Middle East got in the way. Mahmoud Abbas vowed that he would visit Moscow and Chechnya at the very first opportunity," Kadyrov wrote on his page in Russian social network VK.

According to him, the conversation also touched upon the issues of countering the coronavirus pandemic and political developments in the Middle east, adding that the Palestinian leader noted the help from a regional Chechen public fund for 10,000 Palestinian families.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with Shoigu that the Victory parade will take place on June 24 and ordered to launch preparations to hold it. He explained that he had chosen the date since the legendary, historic parade of victors was held on June 24, 1945, when the soldiers who had fought for Moscow and Stalingrad, defended Leningrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin marched on Red Square.