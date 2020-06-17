European values replaced with ideology targeting religious values, official says

MOSOCW, June 17. /TASS/. The system of values of the European civilization was replaced in the West by an ideology, which aims to destroy basics of cultural and political sovereignty of countries and people, Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, opined in his article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to Patrushev, the entire previous framework of traditional Western values "underwent such dramatic changes that the set of current ‘universal’ norms effectively has nothing to do with the previous, more familiar" system of values of the European civilization.

"This is no longer about replacement of certain values with other ones," he claimed.

"We are now speaking about emergence of a new ideological system, aimed to eventually destroy any traditional religious and moral values as basics of cultural and political sovereignty of peoples and states," the Secretary writes.

He asserted that "the new Western values gave birth to torture in prisons of Afghanistan and Guantanamo, and became a stimulus to avoid serving in the Army and defending one’s Homeland."

"A decisive denial of certain countries to adopt these values often lead to sanctions aimed at entire peoples," Patrushev noted.