Ex-PM Medvedev blasts refusal to lift sanctions against nations hardest hit by coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has condemned an "immoral and irresponsible" move by the West, Ukraine, and Georgia to block Moscow’s draft resolution on lifting sanctions due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his article for the Russia in Global Affairs journal, Medvedev reiterated that Russia came up with the initiative for such a resolution almost immediately after the outbreak of the pandemic in order to facilitate access for the worst affected countries to much needed, crucial assistance.

"We were instantly accused of pursuing our own interests, although the resolution was not about Russia, but the states in an extremely difficult situation, such as Venezuela and Iran. The United States, the EU, Great Britain, Ukraine and Georgia immediately blocked Russia’s draft resolution at the UN General Assembly. Given the pandemic, this decision cannot be described other than immoral and irresponsible," Medvedev wrote.

He stated that so far political cooperation to fight the pandemic is lagging far behind the current expert dialogue, in which over 70 states are already participating. "Politicians can be credited only with the prompt provision of relief to the countries most affected by the pandemic, which, of course, is a great deal. But I’m sure that smoothing out political differences that impede a full-fledged international dialogue, at least during the fight against the pandemic, would stimulate cooperation between states and save a lot of time and effort," Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stressed.

At the beginning of April, Russia proposed adopting a resolution with relief measures for countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which, among other things, suggested ending trade wars and unilateral sanctions adopted without the mandate of the UN Security Council "in order to ensure early access to food and medication, and countering financial speculations with essential supplies." Ukraine, Georgia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union voted against the proposed resolution.