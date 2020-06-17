Number of coronavirus cases in Poland reaches 30,701

According to the latest data, since March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 30,701 infections, 1,286 fatalities and 14,921 recoveries from coronavirus were reported.

WARSAW, June 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland increased by 506, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Currently, about 1,600 patients with coronavirus are admitted to hospitals in Poland. Over 96,000 people have been quarantined, and about 17,000 remain under epidemiological supervision.

At the moment, almost all serious restrictions that were introduced to counter the spread of coronavirus have been lifted in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8,266,480 people have been infected worldwide and more than 446,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,323,350 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 553,301 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 304,342 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 7,478 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.