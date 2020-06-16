Astana peace talks to take place online, says Iranian minister

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. A summit of Astana peace talks guarantors (Russia, Iran, Turkey) on Syria’s peaceful settlement will be held via video conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters Tuesday following his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Astana [peace talks] summit we will first hold virtually and then personally, face-to-face," he said.

The Iranian minister added that he received agreements from his Russian and Turkish colleagues to hold an online meeting.

The latest round of Astana talks took place on December 10-11, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. The next meeting was planned for March 2020, however, the meeting was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This meeting, which was set to take place in Iran, remains on the agenda, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in early April.