Balkan nations must not be faced with choice between West and Russia, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Balkan countries should not be faced with a fictitious choice between cooperation with Russia and ties with Western nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after telephone talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"We spoke about the situation in the Western Balkans, especially in the light of my upcoming visit to Serbia. We reiterated to our EU partners our principles position that countries of this region should not be faced with a fictitious choice between the West and Russia," he said. "We all want all the European countries to have multi-vector policy maximally open for dialogue with all those who are ready for such dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual benefit."

The Russian top diplomat also said he had drew Borrell’s attention to the necessity of the implementation of the agreements reached between Belgrade and Pristina several years ago.