US F-15 plane crashes into North Sea near England

LONDON, June 15. /TASS/. A US Air Force’s F-15 jet plane performing a training flight crashed into the North Sea near the shores of East Riding of Yorkshire in Northern England, US Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing announced Monday.

"The F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board," the announcement says, adding that neither the reason of the crash nor the pilot’s condition is known at the moment.

The incident happened near Cape Flamborough Head; the plane took off from the Royal Air Force Base Lakenheat in Suffolk, England.

According to Sky News report, four planes are involved in search and rescue operations.