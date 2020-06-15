New cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Colombia

BOGOTA, June 15. / TASS /. The Colombian Ministry of Health and Human Welfare announced Sunday that it had detected 2,193 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest daily gain for this South American country since the pandemic began.

The total number of those infected has increased to 50,939 people.

"On June 14, we confirmed the recovery of 396 patients, 2,193 new infections and 75 deaths in Colombia. As a result, the number of people recovered reached 19,822, patients with COVID-19 50,939, deaths - 1,667," the Ministry said.

There were 16,037 cases of infection detected in Bogota. The first coronavirus infection was recorded in Colombia on March 6. On March 17, President Ivan Duque declared a state of emergency for 30 days due to a pandemic. The authorities later decided to stop accepting international flights to prevent the spread of coronavirus and imposed a nationwide quarantine between March 24 to April 13. Then it was extended until May 31.