Mexican authorities seize over 4 tonnes of drugs at US border

MEXICO, June 14. /TASS/. Mexican authorities seized a major shipment of drugs in the city of Tijuana next to the US border, Mexican Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced Saturday.

"The SAT agents seized 301 boxes of marijuana, with the total weight of 3,607 kg, and 21 boxes of methamphetamine with the total weight of 565 kg," the statement says.

According to preliminary estimations, the seized drugs are worth about $3.5 million. The illegal shipment was discovered by an X-Ray machine.

No details were provided regarding the smugglers.