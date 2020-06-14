Over 100 people detained in London protests

LONDON, June 14. /TASS/. Over 100 people were apprehended during Saturday protest in London, which turned into clashed with the police, Metropolitan Police Service said in its twitter.

"As of 21:00hrs more than 100 people have been arrested during today's protest for offences including breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on officers, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs, and drunk and disorder," Scotland Yard tweeted.

On Saturday, activists of far right movements and football fans, who gathered together under the pretext of protection of the statue of Prime Minister Winston Churchill from left-wing protesters, clashed with the police. The activists threw bottles and flares at the law enforcement, and even engaged in fights.

The riots encompassed the Whitehall Street, and the neighboring Parliament and Trafalgar Squares. Sometimes, activists from rivalling camps ended up next to each other, which resulted in fights.

According to the Metropolitan Police Ambulance, 15 people were injured in the protests, six were hospitalized. The police say six officers sustained insignificant injuries.

Mass protests and riots in sparked in many US states, and later in other countries, following the death of African American George Floyd. He died in hospital after a police officer used a choke hold during his arrest on May 25. All four involved police officers were fired and charged. US National Guard was has been brought in to fight the mass riots.