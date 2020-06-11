91-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, June 11./TASS/. A ninety-one-year-old woman hospitalized with coronavirus, has recovered and was discharged from a clinic in Artashat, a city in Armenia’s Ararat region, on Thursday, region’s governor Garik Sarkisyan blogged on Facebook.
"Ninety-one-year-old Roza Martirosyan, diagnosed with coronavirus, has just been discharged from a clinic in Artashat. She is a mother of five children, having 32 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She did not know who she had contracted the virus from, but says that there were a lot of infected persons among her neighbors," the governor wrote.
The coronavirus situation remains tense in Armenia. Up to 400 new cases were reported daily over the past week, while the total number of infections has amounted to more than 14,600.
Armenia reported its first coronavirus case on March 1. On March 16, the Armenian authorities introduced a state of emergency and a strict lockdown. On May 18, the Armenian government lifted all economic restrictions and public transport, the subway, restaurants and shopping centers resumed their operation. After the restrictions were lifted, the number of coronavirus cases grew significantly. On May 25, the Armenian authorities made wearing face masks compulsory.
In early June, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the scope of violations of epidemiological safety standards was disastrous and the country was on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. Amid these statements, he dismissed on June 8 the heads of the country’s law-enforcement agencies, saying that they had failed to keep the situation under control. Armenia’s Health Ministry has said that the hospitals are overcrowded and hundreds of people are on the waiting lists for their hospitalization.
In early June, Pashinyan announced that he and his family members had contracted the coronavirus. A week later, it was reported that all of them had recovered from the illness.