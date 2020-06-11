Spy suspect’s brother hopes US will advocate for Whelan’s release after conviction

NEW YORK, June 11./TASS/. Relatives of US national Paul Whelan, accused in Russia of espionage, expect that after the judgement is passed in his case, Washington will begin consultations with Moscow to advocate for his release, Whelan’s brother David said in a statement circulated on Thursday.

"Paul Whelan's trial will end on Monday, June 15, as far as we know. The prosecution has asked that he be sentenced to 18 years in a labor camp. By 1pm, Paul should know his fate," the message said.

"As the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said frequently, they only discuss the release of prisoners in cases where the person has been convicted. We hope that the U.S. government and the Russian Federation will begin discussing Paul's release immediately, now that there will no longer be any procedural impediments," it stressed.

US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of up to 20 years behind bars.

Whelan denies all charges. His defense insists that the case is fabricated, while Whelan’s activity in Russia was of a strictly humanitarian nature. The court will pronounce Whelan’s sentence on June 15.