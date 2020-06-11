Africa’s coronavirus deaths top 5,600, WHO reports

PRETORIA, June 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 206,617 after increasing by 5,460 in the past 24 hours, while 5,642 patients died from the virus-related causes across the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Thursday.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (55,421) and 1,210 deaths. Egypt, meanwhile, has the biggest coronavirus death toll (1,310). Algeria reported 732 fatalities.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after South Africa with 13,873 coronavirus infections and 254 fatalities, followed by Ghana (10,201 and 48).

WHO is pessimistic about the prospects of the pandemic development in Africa. "Until such time as we have access to an effective vaccine, I'm afraid we'll probably have to live with a steady increase in the region, with some hotspots having to be managed in a number of countries, as is happening now in South Africa, Algeria, Cameroon for example, which require very strong public health measures, social distancing measures to take place," regional director for WHO Africa Matshidiso Moeti said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,477,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 419,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,792,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.