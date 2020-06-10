Russian-Turkish mission patrol new route - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A new route has been charted on the map of patrols conducted by Russian and Turkish service members in Syria, Alexander Shcherbitsky, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"For the first time, a joint Russian-Turkish patrol reached the village of Jennakra in Idlib province, with the itinerary of 40 kilometers," he said. "Two BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and a Tigr armored vehicle took part in the joint patrol from the Russian side."

The Russian representative added that on June 10, 2020, the 16th joint Russian-Turkish mission patrolled the area along the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The highway lies between the cities of Aleppo and Latakia. The joint Russian-Turkish convoy was backed by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.