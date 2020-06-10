Former US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman diagnosed with COVID-19

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. Former US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, he said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"After a second try, test results came back positive for Covid-19. Have been experiencing classic symptoms..like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on!" he wrote.
After a second try, test results came back positive for Covid-19. Have been experiencing classic symptoms..like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on!— Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) June 10, 2020
Huntsman plans is taking part in an election race for the governor of Utah.
In 2017, Huntsman was appointed US Ambassador to Russia. He resigned in August 2019. His successor John Sullivan arrived in Moscow on January 16, 2020. On February 5, he presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.