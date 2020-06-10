WHO backs more research into asymptomatic coronavirus cases

GENEVA, June 10. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) says additional research is vital to identify how infectious asymptomatic coronavirus carriers really are, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Wednesday.

"Since early February, we have said that asymptomatic people can transmit COVID-19, but that we need more research to establish the extent of asymptomatic transmission. That research is ongoing," he said.

The WHO chief underlined, "finding, isolating and testing people with symptoms, and tracing and quarantining their contacts, is the most critical way to stop COVID-19 transmission." "This is a new virus and we are all learning all the time," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out.