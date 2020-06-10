Senior Russian, Chinese diplomats talk cooperation to fight coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Igor Morgulov with Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng Wednesday have had a phone call to discuss cooperation of the two countries in countering the coronavirus infection, the Russian diplomatic agency said in a statement.

"The conversation lauded the current state of the Russian-Chinese relations, including the cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, while the plans to develop ties in the second half of 2020 were discussed," the ministry informed.

The diplomats also exchanged opinions on a number of current issues on the international agenda, praising the level of foreign policy cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

On Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry reported that the center for coordination of the medical procurement of the defense ministry and Kirov Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg held a video conference with military doctors in China to exchange experience in preventing, treating and eliminating medical consequences caused by coronavirus. Previously, such a conference took place on April 9. Then, the sides agreed to regularly hold joint Russian-Chinese consultations on the issues of countering coronavirus, the military agency said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,336,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 414,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,617,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.